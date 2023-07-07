Intensity of rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu reduces

The intensity of rain in Dakshina Kannada(DK) and Udupi districts receded on Friday morning. However, intermittent rain continued to lash the region.

As the IMD had issued an orange alert, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and Udupi DC Kurma Rao declared holiday for schools, anganwadi centres and PU Colleges in DK and Udupi districts.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), coastal districts observed moderate to heavy rains while some parts witnessed very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Trees uprooted as heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka districts

Mandekolu in Sullia received the highest (211.5 mm) rainfall in the last 24 hours (ending 8:30 am on Friday).

Jalsuru received 175.5 mm, Sarapad 166 mm, Badagabellur 161.5 mm, Thekkaru 159.5 mm, Moodushedde- 159 mm, Ajjavara-158 mm, Kodibettu- 140.5 mm, Athradi- 135.5 mm, Manipura- 134 mm, Hardalli-Mandalli and Renjala- 131 mm of rainfall

Meanwhile, rain receded in Kodagu district as well. The compound wall of a school at Peraje collapsed on Thursday night. Water-level on Bhagamandala-Napoklu road has decreased.