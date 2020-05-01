Rain destroys 3,600 Nendran banana plants

  May 01 2020
  updated: May 01 2020

More than 3,600 Nendran banana plants, along with the bunches of banana, have been razed to the ground following heavy rain on Thursday night at Mallikoppa village.

Ranni, a farmer had cultivated 3,800 Nendran banana plants. Among them, more than 3,600 plants have been damaged. The banana would have been ready for harvest in the next 20 days, Ranni said.

Meanwhile, more than 65 rubber trees, belonging to P C Varghese, have been damaged by the rain. Also, over 200 rubber trees, ready for tapping belonging to Santhosh, too have been damaged while more than 900 banana plants of M V Babay were uprooted. Some houses are also damaged in the village.

 

 

 

 

