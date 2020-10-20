Red Bauxite mining: High-level probe demanded

“The illegal red bauxite mining is carried out in Mangaluru and not in my constituency. I am not involved in any red bauxite mining. Even my relatives are not engaged in it,” said Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik.

He told reporters in BJP office on Monday that former minister B Ramanath Rai in his recent statement had alleged that ruling BJP MLAs relatives were engaged in illegal red bauxite mining in Mudipu.

I was engaged in laterite stone quarrying on Patta land by availing permits from the authorities concerned,” he added.

He like Rai insisted on a high-level probe into the illegal red bauxite mining in the area.

“I am not engaged in red laterite stone quarry for the past eight months due to Covid-19 and increase in the royalty to be paid to the government. The government has hiked the royalty from Rs 92 per tonne to Rs 252 per tonne,” he explained.

Dakshina Kannada BJP unit president M Sudarshan urged Ramanath Rai to furnish documents to justify his allegations.