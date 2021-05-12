Residents at Jamboorubane suffer due to acute water crisis

The rehabilitated flood victims at Jamboorubane have been suffering from an acute shortage of water for the last six days.

The flood and landslides that ravaged Kodagu in 2018 had damaged several houses and properties. Several victims were rehabilitated at Jamboorubane in Madapura. All the 383 houses were supplied water on alternate days. But now, without any alternative sources of water, the residents are in distress.

One of the motors used for pumping water has been damaged. The authorities have not shown any interest to repair it.

A resident, Vinod, said, "We are suffering from a water crisis for the last six days. In spite of appealing to the Gram Panchayat members, no action has been initiated."

A team of youth, led by a person called Johnson, have been supplying us water on humanitarian grounds.

Madapura PDO Poornakumar said that a new pump will be installed soon to supply water to the residents.