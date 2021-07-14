Residents protest against poor drainage facility

The local residents staged a protest against poor drainage near the fairground in Baichanahalli.

Owing to the lack of a drainage facility, all the wastewater from households situated in the nearby areas was flowing on the road, making the surroundings unhygienic.

In spite of submitting a memorandum to the Panchayat authorities, no action has been initiated so far, alleged the villagers.

As a temporary measure, the Town Panchayat has dug a pit to allow the wastewater to collect. When it rain, the water overflows all over, said residents Sannamma, Jainabi, Jayalakshmi.

The protesters urged the member of the 15th ward of the Town Panchayat to look into the issue of drainage. The collection of wastewater has created a threat of the spread of diseases, alleged resident Santhosh.

Town Panchayat member Sundaresh said that owing to a case in court on the disputed land, no permanent work on the drains could be taken up.

Measures will be taken to clear the wastewater using a sucking machine, he added.