River Cauvery swells as rain intensifies in Kodagu

Schools and colleges have declared holiday on Wednesday as well, following a red alert in the district. The rivers, rivulets and streams are in spate in the district.

The rain intensified in the district on Tuesday. Showers were accompanied by thunder and gusty winds. Following minor landslides in several places, people are moving to their relatives’ places for safety.

Owing to continuous rainfall in Brahmagiri region, Bhagamandala-Talacauvery and Bhagamandala-Napoklu roads have been inundated, resulting in loss of connectivity. Water levels are rising in Paluru, Kottamudi, Hodduru and Balamuri which are in the proximity of River Cauvery in Napoklu region. People living on the river banks have been advised to move to safer locations.

In Kushalnagar, water levels are rising in the catchment areas of River Cauvery. Paddy fields are also submerged.

In Indira Nagar, a protective wall near the house belonging to Kumar has collapsed. The people in the residential layout were affected by landslides last year.

Extreme caution is being maintained by the district administration in the 33 places identified to be vulnerable to natural calamity.

As on Tuesday morning, 8.30 am, an average rainfall of 79.97 mm has been recorded in the district during the last 24 hours. Kodagu district received 1,158 mm rain so far.

Madikeri taluk has received 1,556 mm rain from January till today while Virajpet and Somwarpet taluks have received 1,212 mm and 707 mm rains respectively.

The power supply is hit in many villages in Napoklu hobli as trees have fallen in many places in the region. Emmemadu, Nelaji, Kakkabbe and Naladi villages are worst hit. CESC personnel have been trying to restore power supply.

There was a traffic logjam at the circle near Inspection Bungalow in Kushalnagar on Tuesday, after a huge tree fell on the road. On the directions by MLA Appacchu Ranjan, CESC and Forest Department personnel cleared the tree to facilitate smooth movement of traffic.

A similar situation was witnessed at Madikeri-Somwarpet state highway on Tuesday morning.

Chiklihole dam near Rangasamudra is full and the water is overflowing from the dam. The height of the dam is 72.6 metre and currently has storage of 0.18 TMC water. Farmers in the catchment area of the reservoir have accelerated agricultural activities.

There has been a rise in the inflow of water to Harangi reservoir as well.