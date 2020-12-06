ROs told to adhere by Election Commission directions

Kodagu district Electoral Roll Observer V Anbu Kumar directed the Gram Panchayat elections Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers to adhere by the directions issued by the Election Commission.

He was speaking during the training session organised for Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers, at St Joseph College Auditorium in Madikeri, on Saturday.

Anbu Kumar said, “It is the responsibility of the ROs and AROs to safely preserve the documents used for the elections. Directions issued by the Election Commission from time to time should be followed. All officials and staff deployed on election duty should do their duties diligently towards conducting elections in a smooth way.”

Taluk Nodal Officer Neelesh Shindhe, tahsildar Mahesh, resource persons K J Diwakar and others were present.

Opinions collected from political leaders

Anbu Kumar gathered opinions from the leaders of various political parties, on the special revision of the voters’ list.

During the meeting held at the DC’s office in Madikeri, he said that information on the revision of voters’ list is being regularly displayed on the website of the district administration: www.kodagu.nic.in

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the process of additions, corrections and deletions of names in the voters’ list will be a continuous process.

Only those who have enrolled their names in the voters’ list before December 3, may exercise their franchise during the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections in the first phase to be held in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks, said Annies.

In order to be able to cast votes in the elections during the second phase in Virajpet, the voters’ have to be enrolled in the voters’ list before December 8, she added.

The updated voters’ list with voters’ photographs will be provided to the Gram Panchayats. Corrections and other issues should be brought to the notice of the election officer concerned, she said.

Congress party representative Tennira Maina said that the detailed information on addition, correction and deletion of names in the voters’ list should be provided to the people.

The booth-wise voters’ list should be made available, he added.