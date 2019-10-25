Rs 4 lakh assistance to victims of garbage slide

Expert Educational and Charitable Foundation donated a sum of Rs 4 lakh to the victims of Pachhanady garbage slide, here at Press Club on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Foundation Chairman Prof Narendra L Nayak said, “In the heavy and torrential rains of August this year, Mandara was flooded by garbage from the nearby Pacchanady dumping yard. Seeing the distress caused to the people of Mandara, we sent our teachers to instil confidence and courage in the villagers. We also assured them of our best monetary assistance to them at that time. Accordingly, we have identified 26 such affected families.”

He urged the government to lend them more assistance at the earliest.

Vice-Chairperson Dr Ushaprabha Nayak said, “The college had extended a helping hand to the flood victims in Kodagu and Kerala last year. We want our students to develop the mindset to help others through these activities.”

Thanking on behalf of the victims, Rajesh said, “The Foundation has supported us financially when we the victims of garbage slide were in distress. Many organisations have supported us during our hardship. We were living in dignity all these years in and around Pacchanady. The garbage slide has taken away our houses and properties.”

Deepavali celebrations

The students and staff of Expert College, Kodialbail campus, will celebrate Deepavali with the destitute children of Prajna Counselling Centre on October 31. The students will interact with the children and stage cultural programmes on the occasion.

Dr N K Vijayan of Expert College, Valacchil campus, said the students of Valacchil campus will observe Deepavali at Ave Maria Palliative Care Centre, on October 26.

The Foundation will distribute sweets, fruits, plastic furniture and bedsheets to the Centre on the occasion.