Rs 880 cr proposal submitted for ports, waterways in DK: Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that a proposal for Rs 880 crore under the Sagarmala project was submitted to the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal for the development of ports, waterways, fisheries, and tourism in Dakshina Kannada district.

The minister, in turn, has promised to approve the proposal, Nalin Kumar Kateel claimed. The proposal comprises Rs 350 crore for the developing a jetty to the vessels bound to Lakshadweep, cargo and cruise terminal. Rs 98 crore for developing the connecting road to Old Port in Mangaluru.

Proposals have also been submitted for developing islands in River Gurupura at a cost of Rs 30.50 crore, Rs 100 crore for developing multi-purpose harbour, Rs 10 crore for the development of Bengre beach, along with providing basic infrastructure facilities, Rs 10.68 crore for the development of floating jetty and Rs 280.58 crore for the development of waterways in Rivers Nethravathi and Gurupura, said the MP.