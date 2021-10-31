Rural woman contributes to Kannada literature

C K Kaveri from Ballamavati village has been contributing to the growth of Kannada literature in her own way, being in a rural area.

Kaveri is a prolific reader, writer, and also agriculturist. She holds an MCom degree from the University of Mysore.

Starting from 1985, hundreds of her writeups and short stories have been published in various newspapers, magazines and also online platforms.

She uses the pen name ‘Vanu Vasantha’. Her first article was published in ‘Vanitha’, a Kannada monthly magazine. She has brought out a new collection of stories titled ‘Darpana’. She also contributes stories for 'Pratilipi', an online platform.

Along with her literary works, she has been encouraging women from rural areas to create their own literary works.

As a teacher in a private school, she has also encouraged a number of students towards penning literary works. Along with Kannada, she has been writing in the Kodava language as well.