Sahakara Sarige employees’ stir continues

The employees of Sahakara Sarige continued their protest even on Wednesday. After the consultation meeting on Sunday, the Sahakara Sarige has suspended services of 70 buses in the district and its employees are staging a satyagraha in front of the taluk office.

The suspension of the bus service has inconvenienced students and the general public. Members of various political parties have supported the protest by the employees.

Former minister Kimmane Ratnakar visited the spot on Wednesday and promised to hold talks with the chief minister and transport minister and to impress upon them to support the Sarige.

Gaurigadde Vinay Guruji too has appealed to the chief minister to come to the rescue of Sahakara Sarige.