Sale of fruit and flower-bearing saplings catches pace in Kodagu

Nurseries have come up at various locations in the district and the sale of fruit and flower-bearing saplings have caught pace.

As the farmers are engaged in agricultural activities and the rain has receded, the demand has increased for nursery plants.

During the beginning of the monsoon, the business was down as the lockdown was in place. Now, considering the interest of farmers, more nurseries have been opened.

Apart from areca, coconut and coffee saplings, the plants of various fruits and flowers are being sold.

Women take much interest in cultivating flower-bearing plants and the climate of the district is most suitable for flower-bearing plants.

Also, many others are willing to grow rambutan and lychee saplings.

Harish of Adarsha nursery said that farmers are preferring pepper vines and areca saplings.

In the nursery, the areca varieties of Teerthahalli are sold. They provide yield in a couple of years.

Also, dwarf coconut varieties are sought after. Areca plants are priced at Rs 30 each and coconut saplings cost Rs 350 per plant.

Earlier, farmers had to go to other districts or to Kerala to get coconut saplings and other plants. Now, good saplings are available in the district itself.

People who have lost their jobs have been discovering livelihood by opening nurseries.