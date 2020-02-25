SCDCC Bank to introduce insurance for Kambala jockeys

South Canara District Central Co-Operative Bank (SCDCC) will introduce insurance scheme for Kambala jockeys and will also instal sensors to obtain accurate results in Kambala, SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar said.

He was speaking after felicitating Kambala jockeys, who had created records and had been participating in the race for many years, at SCDCC Bank hall on Tuesday.

Kumar said, ‘’Kambala, a traditional folk sport organised in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod districts, is an integral part of farming activities. The SCDCC Bank has been supporting the Kambala. It has received international fame due to the efforts of Kambala jockeys.”

In a memorandum submitted to the SCDCC Bank, a Kambala committee had stated that installation of sensor system would increase transparency, accuracy in speed and cut duration of the Kambala and needed an investment of Rs 4 lakh. “The SCDCC Bank has accepted the memoranum,” Kumar said.

Kambala jockeys Srinivas Gowda and Bajagoli Nishanth Shetty, who had created new records in Kambala, were presented a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

Kambla jockeys who had created records in the past—Irvathooru Anand, H Suresh Shetty, Aladangadi Ravi and Panapila Praveen Kotian were given Rs 10,000 each during the felicitation. Senior Kambala jockeys Pejawara Bhaskar, Jayanth Shetty, Nakre Jayakara Madiwala, Palimaru Devendra Kotian, Praveen Shetty Sanooru, Edu Ajith Kumar, Vijay Kumar Kanginamane and Marnadu Rajesh were felicitated on the occasion. Yoga girl Tanushree Pithrodi, who was created many records, was also honoured on the occasion.