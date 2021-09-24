School premises becomes a haven for miscreants

The auditorium of Government Higher Primary School, Suntikoppa, which had provided a platform for the students’ talents, is now only a memory.

The school hall was built in 1945, with the contribution of philanthropist Gundukutti Manjunathaiah.

Four classes were held in the hall, apart from serving as a cultural space for the students.

Organisations such as Mitragana Kala Sangha and Suprabha used to conduct cultural programmes such as plays and dances which were attended and appreciated by the public as well. But, as the building turned dilapidated in due course of time, the classes and cultural programmes were suspended.

As per the demand of the teachers, alumni and local residents, then Zilla Panchayat member B B Bharatish, in 2012-13, led a delegation to the Kannada and culture minister and requested a grant of Rs 20 lakh. However, the demand was not fulfilled.

Later in 2020, Zilla Panchayat former member K P Chandrakala and Taluk Panchayat former member Odiyappana Vimalavathi reserved Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3.60 lakh grants respectively, for constructing additional classrooms.

A foundation was laid and iron grills were installed for the new building after demolishing the old dilapidated building. However, the work came to a standstill due to the pandemic. The fund reserved for the building was reverted, making the dream for the new building unfulfilled.

The place reserved for the new building has now turned into a haven of drunkards and miscreants. The miscreants consume liquor and smoke cigarettes, making the place a den of drunkards in the evening. The teachers and the cooking staff are compelled to clean the place on a daily basis.

School alumni Sunil, Vinod, Nanda, headteacher Geeta and others have urged the police to take measures against the wrongdoers.

ZP former member K P Chandrakala said that out of the Zilla Panchayat grant of Rs 20 crore, Rs 6 lakh was released towards the construction of the new building at the Government Higher Primary School.

However, as the fund was not utilised during the pandemic, the grant has been reverted, she lamented and urged people to unitedly work towards the development of the school, ignoring political barriers.

TP former member Odiyappana Vimalavathi said that the TP grant of Rs 2 lakh released towards the building, with an objective of encouraging the talents of children, has returned back to the government, which is sad.