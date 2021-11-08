Schools, anganwadi centres welcome children

LKG and UKG classes were started in the government, aided, unaided, primary and pre-primary schools in the district on Monday.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P visited the anganwadi centre in Venkateshwara Layout in Somwarpet on Monday and welcomed the children by offering them roses.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena visited the anganwadi centre in Putani Nagara and welcomed the children.

Officials said that 871 anganwadi centres reopened in the district on Monday after the pandemic.

Teachers expressed their joy after seeing children in the schools. The classrooms were empty for the last one and a half years.

The anganwadi centre premises, furniture and interiors were cleaned and sanitised for the safety of children. Children observed physical distancing and wore masks.

As per the government directions, children, teachers and anganwadi assistants washed hands with warm water.

The anganwadi centre in Guddappa Rai Extension in Suntikoppa was inaugurated by the children themselves. Sweets were distributed to the children later.

Gram Panchayat member Shashikala advised the parents of the children to take care of their health.

Anganwadi centre Balavikasa Samiti president Kavya was present.

In Virajpet taluk, more than 4,460 children attended classes in 330 anganwadi centres.

Block education officers, Gram Panchayat presidents, members and anganwadi teachers welcomed the children by offering them flowers.

An attendance of 40% was recorded on the first day in the taluk, said women and child welfare taluk officer K R Rajesh.