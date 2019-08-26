Seminar on wildlife journalism on August 30

A seminar on wildlife journalism and forest conservation will be organised by MGM College, Udupi, in association with Udupi Nirmithi Kendra on the premises of the college on August 30.

MGM College lecturer Manjunath Kamath told mediapersons here, on Monday, that the Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha will inaugurate the seminar.

The seminar topics include wildlife journalism and forest conservation.

Documentary

A documentary titled ‘Walking with Wolf’ by Krupakar-Senani will be screened on the occasion.

A special interaction programme with Krupakar-Senani will be held for the final year BA Journalism students.

Kamath said that the seminar was being organised with an aim to make students aware of importance of protecting Mother Earth.

Krupakar and Senani’s skills in the wildlife photography will help the participating students to understand the subject better. Besides, the students will also develop an interest in environmental journalism and can pursue the career in the field, he added.

Apart from wildlife photographers Krupakar-Senani, Udupi Range Forest Officer Clifford Lobo, Shankaranarayana RFO A A Gopal, Environment conservationist Dinesh Holla, snake expert Gururaj Sanil, environmentalist Purushottham Adve and birdwatcher Shivashankar Manjunath will be the resource persons.