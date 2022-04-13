Service bus stand in Mangaluru to get new look

The service bus stand in the State Bank area in Mangaluru is getting a new look with various development works being taken up at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore.

The works are being taken up under funds available from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

Though the private bus stand was built a few decades ago, it has not seen any facelift all these years. Though there are shelters for passengers to wait for the buses, the roof of the shelter is damaged and passengers were inconvenienced while waiting for the bus, especially during the monsoon.

The surface of the road was also damaged and the same was inconveniencing commuters during the monsoon. The service bus stand is used by buses travelling to faraway places like Puttur, Dharmasthala, Sagara, Shivamogga, Payyanur and other areas as well.

Even some of the KSRTC buses operate from the same bus stand to various destinations.

The surface is being concreted. An additional lane is also constructed for the buses by extending the bus bay on the service road inside the bus stand, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar told DH.

The road which was used by private vehicles to enter the road near Rao and Rao Circle will be closed for private vehicles. It will be used only for buses after the completion of work. All other vehicles other than buses will have to use the loop road adjacent to the bus stand, he said.

The works are likely to be completed by the end of May. In the first phase, the surface is getting concreted. The portion in front of the bus stand will be cleaned. A full-fledged footpath will be developed. The area where KSRTC buses stop along with the area behind the bus stand will also be developed. Suitable seating arrangements will be made for the commuters as a part of the development works, he added.

The shelters and toilets in the bus stand will be repaired. Additional toilets will also be constructed. Owing to the ongoing work at the bus stand, all private and KSRTC buses that originate from the bus stand cannot be parked due to a lack of available space.

The buses enter the bus stand and after alighting the passengers, they proceed further. When the buses have long waiting hours for their next trip, they end up parking beside the road, said a few bus conductors.