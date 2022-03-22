Sex racket: 1 more held

Police have arrested one more person in connection with the prostitution racket at an apartment in Mangaluru and sexually assaulting two minor girls. With this, the total arrests in the case have risen to 15. The arrested is Abdul Razik Ullal alias Rafiq Ullal (44), a resident of Ullal.

On February 3, police arrested three persons including two women after rescuing two minor girls and registered a case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Based on the complaints of victims, a total of 10 complaints have been registered so far. Later, the police arrested others. All the arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

The arrested, Abdul Razik Ullal, had in the past won district-level awards and was involved in social activities.

The city police commissioner said that the arrested had interacted with several leaders and officers and had visited the office of the city police commissioner.

Following the information that he was involved in the case, police had been tracking him. He had gone abroad and was arrested on his return to the city.

Man arrested for murder

The Mulki police arrested a man on the charges of murder. The arrested is M Murugan (36), a resident of Bellayur and a native of Kanyakumari.

He had allegedly murdered Harish Salian (37), a resident of Ullanje in Mennabettu by smashing his face with a stone.