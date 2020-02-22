Shobha inspects flyover work at Shastri Circle in Kundapur

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday inspected the ongoing flyover work at Shastri Circle in Kundapur and held talks with Navyuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited, the concessionaire entrusted with the completion of project.

Company Engineer Raghavendra said that the flyover at Shastri Circle would be completed by April and the work at Koni Moorukai on the national highway would be completed by June.

Many organisations had been staging protest against the inordinate delay in the completion of the flyover. Members of public had also raised objections on social media.

“Even elected representatives had been mounting pressure to complete the flyover works at the earliest,” Shobha said.

Time frame

The MP urged the concessionaire to complete the work within the time frame and warned of initiating action if they failed to complete the work.

Shobha said people from Kundapur and Udupi would be benefited if Bengaluru-Karwar train reaches the destination within eight hours.

“We have impressed upon the Railway minister to run the train on all days of the week,’’ she said.

On Harish Bangera, who was arrested in Saudi Arabia on charges of posting derogatory posts on Facebook, Shobha said that efforts were on to secure his release.

‘’I have already spoken to Union government. The authorities are collecting information on those who had uploaded the post on Facebook in his name,” Shobha Karandlaje added.

BJP Executive Committee leader A Kiran Kodgi among others were present on the occasion.