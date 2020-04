Elephants in Dubare camp are also facing the brunt of the lockdown, as a shortage of fodder has hit the camp. The fodder provided by the Forest Department is meagre.

The problem has arisen mainly due to transportation issues. There are 30 elephants in the camp and they have been facing a shortage of paddy sheath and jaggery. The mahouts and kavadis said there are insufficient groceries for them.

Around 90 families of mahouts and kavadis are residing in the camp.