Shramik special trains with 2,928 stranded labourers leave for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar from Mangaluru

Shramik special trains leave for UP, Bihar from M'luru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2020, 18:47 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 18:47 ist
Labourers leaving for Uttar Pradesh from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. (Credit: DH Photo/Govindraj Javali)

Two Shramik special trains with 2,928 stranded labourers left for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Wednesday evening. Each train accommodates 1,464 passengers. 

Speaking to DH, Muddukrishna from Uttar Pradesh said he was working in Mangaluru for the last three years. Now he is returning to his native place as he could not get work after the lockdown was announced.

Munna Chavanna from Banaras said that he was working in Kuloor for the last three months. 

Yoginder Kumar was into house construction work at Kinnigoli for the last four months but he does not wish to come back for work here and search for some petty jobs to eke out living in his native place.

"We (16 people) had come for work in Kinnigoli. Here we were paid better wages compared to our native. Though contractor has asked us to come back for work, we have decided not to return to Mangaluru" Kumar added. 

Ajaya Sharma from UP said that he owns a salon in the city for the last 12 years and wished to come back and open his salon in Bunder after COVID-19 cases are eradicated and normalcy returns.  

