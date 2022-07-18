Sini Shetty trusts ‘her gurus’ to ready her for Miss World pageant

Sini Shetty, the newly crowned Femina Miss India World 2022, was received with much flourish at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday by her family members and relatives.

Speaking to media persons, Shetty said she was focussing on and preparing for the Miss World contest. “I am giving my heart and soul to it. I have talented panellists (and) I am trusting them for the preparations, as in India we always trust our guru,” she stated.

Asserting that she has been a student all her life, she said, “I believe life comes with opportunities. It is basically how you grab it and what destiny is in store for you.”

“I completed my master’s degree in accounts and finance. I started dancing and learnt creativity out of it. When it comes to marketing, I learnt about productization. I am still learning. Femina Miss India was a great journey which taught me what confidence is and (what) curiosity is. It has been a great help to me,” she said.

Talking about her career as a model, she said she had never dreamt about it or thought of it in the past. “If you had asked me five years ago, I would have probably been working in a financial firm as a financial accountant,” she said.

Shetty has a deep connection with Udupi—about 55 km north of here—her parents were born in Udupi. “I used to spend my summer vacation here with my cousins—it is etched as a (precious) memory in my life. I am eager to meet my grandmother at Madumbu in Kaup,” she said.

After she finishes her Miss World groundwork, she plans to pursue her chartered financial analyst professional course. “Once all my preparations are over, I will give my CFA level 1 exam.”

She was also open-minded about Bollywood. “If good opportunities come in, then why not? I am grateful that I am standing here after winning the contest. I had met Aishwarya Rai in one of the association programmes a few years ago, and she was looking vibrant,” she said.