Sisters end lives in Gonikoppa

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Oct 31 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 00:50 ist
Damayanti and Harshitha.

Two sisters from B Shettigeri ended their lives by jumping into a lake on Sunday.

Damayanti (20) and Harshita (18), are the deceased. They are the daughters of Namera Udaya.

Damayanti was studying final year engineering at CIT, Halligattu in Ponnampet and the younger daughter Harshitha was studying in first year BA in Cauvery College, Gonikoppa.

On Sunday, the parents had gone out of the house. When they returned, they noticed the girls were missing. When they searched for them, their footwear was found on the banks of the lake.

The bodies were recovered and an autopsy was carried out at Gonikoppa Community Health Centre. The reason for the extreme step is not known.

A case has been registered in the Gonikoppa police station.

