Smart City work: Technical evaluation by NITK

The technical evaluation of the works under the Smart City Mission in Mangaluru will be carried out by the NITK, Surathkal.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the Smart City Mission chaired by District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in Mangaluru on Monday.

The minister said, “After all the works under the Smart City Mission are completed, they will be handed over to the Mangaluru City Corporation. The quality of the works should be verified, before handing over.”

Mangalore Smart City Limited (MSCL) chairman Ponnuraj said, “The City Corporation and the NITK will verify the quality of the works before handing over to the Corporation.”

Information board

Poojary said that the projects under the Mission should be initiated at the interest of the public. “The work should be implemented in coordination with the Police department. An information board furnishing the details on the project, estimated amount and the details on the contractor should be mounted at the site of the work,” he stressed.

Expressing displeasure at the slow pace of the work from A B Shetty Circle to Clock Tower, the minister directed officials to urge the contractor to complete the work within a stipulated period.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that, owing to lack of coordination between the City Corporation and the MSCL, some of the works were delayed while during implementation. Priority should be given for works that are beneficial to the public, he admitted.

MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazeer has said that, already, LED lamps have been installed in government offices.

“The work on Clock Tower is complete. The work on the stretch from A B Shetty Circle to Clock Tower has been accelerated and will be completed by January 30. The work on Nellikai Road has been completed and the Mission Street road development work will be taken up,” he added.

‘Supply sand’

In a separate meeting of the District Mineral Foundation trust, Poojary directed the officials to ensure that sand is supplied to the public without any hardship. The officials should ensure that sand is supplied for various development works in the district, he said.

The minister said that the District Mineral Foundation fund has Rs 4.62 crore. The amount should be utilised in areas affected by sand extraction, he added.

“The public can submit a complaint if they fail to get sand even after two to three days of booking through the sandbazaar app,” said MLA Kamath.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajith Hegde Shanady, Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shanthigodu were present on the occasion.