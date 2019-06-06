Solar project valedictory in Amasebailu on June 9

The valedictory of mega Solar village project, launched to introduce solar lights in Amasebailu village, will be organised at Amasebailu High School grounds on June 9.

Amasebailu Charitable Trust President A G Kodgi told mediapersons on Wednesday that the Solar village project, a joint initiative of Amasebailu Charitable Trust, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, Karnataka Bank Limited, Amasebailu Gram Panchayat, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), District Administration and SELCO Solar Light Private Limited, was on the verge of completion.

Amasebailu is the first gram panchayat to get the tag of solar gram panchayat. He said the project was launched in May 2016 and the programme was inaugurated by the Magsasay awardee Harish Hande.

Kodgi said the project was executed in three phases. Solar lights were installed in 1,643 houses and 27 solar street lamps on the streets.

As per the agreement with SELCO Solar Light Private limited, solar lamps have a guarantee up to five years. Faulty lamps will be replaced during the guarantee period.

Kodgi said the four solar lamps were priced Rs 16,000 (Rs 9,900 for two lamps). But the beneficiaries were offered at a subsidised price of Rs 6,000 for four lamps and Rs 3,000 for two lamps.

The entire project of illuminating Amasebailu with solar lamps was implemented at a total cost of Rs 2.13 cr. As Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) failed to keep its promise of meeting 30% of cost of the project, the trust and government bore the additional cost. With the completion of project, 1,858 houses (including those from trust’s previous initiatives) have solar lamps.

“Only 1% of houses in the village now need to be illuminated with solar lamps,” Kodgi added. The valedictory ceremony will be inaugurated by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami will deliver the benediction address. Udupi DC Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Magsaysay awardee Harish Hande and the Opposition leader in Legislative Council Kota Srnivas Poojary will also be present.