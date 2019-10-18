Somanna promises rehabilitation for flood victims

District In-charge Minister V Somanna appealed to flood victims to vacate the relief centre and assured them that permanent rehabilitation will be provided by the government.

He visited the relief centre on the premises of Government Primary School in Nelyahudikeri on Friday.

Somanna said, “The district administration has identified sites for the rehabilitation of flood victims. But, those who have encroached the government lands, have brought stay from the court. Measures have been taken to clear the stay.”

He further said that as the relief centre is situated in a government school, the students and teachers are facing a lot of inconveniences. Therefore, the inmates of the relief centre should vacate the relief centre. The government will immediately provide Rs 50,000 to the victims towards rent, in two instalments.

“The chief minister has issued an order to construct houses for flood victims, at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each. Good houses will be constructed within 10 months,” he added.

The flood-affected people said that if the government does not provide permanent rehabilitation, they will construct sheds on the banks of the river. Replying to the same, the minister said that constructing houses on river banks cannot be allowed.

Somanna visited the place of the landslide at Thora village on Friday. Considering the people missing at Thora landslide as a special case, the minister handed over compensation cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to three bereaved families.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that several flood-affected families have not been provided with Rs 10,000. The minister asked the officials to do the needful.

The district in-charge minister also inspected the repair work on Makutta highway.

Convening a meeting of officials at the Inspection Bungalow, the minister directed the officials concerned to complete the work on Bhagamandala flyover.

He asked the deputy commissioner to include the names of the villages affected by floods which were earlier omitted in the list.