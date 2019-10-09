Special trains services for Deepavali, Christmas rush

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, in association with Western Railway, will run special trains on special fare (Suvidha Special) between Bandra (T) and Mangaluru Junction to handle the extra rush of passengers during Deepavali and Christmas.

Train no 82909 Bandra (T) - Mangaluru Junction Suvidha Special will leave Bandra (T) at 23:55 hours on October 22 and 29 and December 24 and 31. It will reach Mangaluru Junction at 19:45 hours the next day.

Train no 09009 Bandra (T) - Mangaluru Junction Special will leave Bandra (T) at 23:55 hours on November 5 and 12. It will reach Mangaluru Junction. at 19:45 hours the next day.

Train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

The composition of the train will include 22 LHB coaches.

From Mangaluru Jn

Train no 09010 Mangaluru Junction – Bandra (T) Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 23:00 hours on October 23 and 30, November 6 and 13, December 25 and January 1, said a press release.

The special train will reach Bandra (T) at 19:30 hours the next day.

Train will halt at Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Kundapur, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon Junction, Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road and Borivali stations.

The train will have 22 LHB coaches.