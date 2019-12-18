Special voter registration drive on Jan 6, 8

A special drive — ‘Minchina Nondani’ — to enrol citizens who have attained 18 years of age in the voters’ electoral list will be organised on January 6 and 8.

“The drive will be held from 10 am to 5.30 pm at all the polling booths across the district,” Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said on Tuesday.

Individuals whose names are not included in voters’ list can also get their names enrolled in the during the drive, the deputy commissioner, who is also the district election officer, told reporters.

To enrol in the electoral list, one can furnish the school certificate, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, passport, SSLC/PU marks cards, PAN card or medical certificate for age proof.

The applicants should also submit two passport size photographs each.

“Objections to the draft voters’ list should be submitted before January 15. The objections will be disposed of by January 27. The final list of electoral roll will be published on February 7,” the deputy commissioner said.

As per the draft list, the district has a total of 17,07,652 voters, including 8,69,381 female voters. There are 86 transgender voters in the district. The elector population (EP) ratio in the district is 74.64%.

Rupesh said that the young voters who have enrolled their names will get voters’ identity cards free of cost. Those who have applied under Form 8 and Form 8A for corrections or change in address in the voters’ list, will be charged Rs 30 for the voters’ identity card.

To a query on voters who had applied for corrections in the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) failing to receive EPIC even after four years, she said that there is no issue in the printing of EPIC.

“Measures will be taken to distribute the cards at the earliest. Voters can dial toll free number 1950 for any issues related to polling booth or voters identity card,” the deputy commissioner added.