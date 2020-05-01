St Aloysius College to launch 34 short term online certificate courses

St Aloysius College (Autonomous) has taken unique unprecedented measures to support learning amid a pandemic by launching 34 short term online certificate courses.

"During these Covid-19 lockdown times, one of the concerns for me was to engage myself and my staff members in creating avenues to be of use to our students and the society," said Rev Dr Praveen Martis, Principal, St Aloysius College.

The courses will run from May 3 to May 25. These certificate courses have been conceived, designed and offered by different departments and members of the staff to the students of the college and other interested members of the public.

The courses are designed with a view to enhancing the knowledge base and application of the same for the betterment of society.

According to the staff providing these courses, this unique project has caught the imagination of hundreds of students and teachers who have been registering to these courses within days of the announcement. Popular courses have over 300 candidates registered even before the scheduled commencement date of May 3.

These online courses are designed meticulously to add value to the curriculum of the institution and augment the competence and skillsets of the students.

"We have ensured that the courses have been designed, structured and implemented on lines of the standard formats of such online courses," said Dr Alwyn D'Sa, Controller of Examinations.

"The certificates will be issued by the college to students who successfully complete and comply with all the necessary guidelines to be eligible for certification," he added.

All the courses can be accessed and enrolled from https://sac-elearning.com