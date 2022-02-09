State govt has failed to tackle hijab row: MLC

The state government is responsible for protests against the row over hijab turning violent in college campuses in Karnataka. The state government has completely failed in tackling the issue of hijab, alleged Dakshina Kannada DCC President and MLC Harish Kumar.

People are in distress owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and rise in the prices of essential commodities. When people started raising their voices on these issues, an attempt was made to instigate the students and thereby divert the attention of the people, he told reporters.

The row over hijab has taken a serious turn with lathi charge, assault on teachers and pelting of stones at the educational institutions in Karnataka. ‘Outside forces’ are instigating the students in the row over hijab, he alleged.

Flaying an attempt to sow the seeds of poison in the minds of students, he condemned the alleged hoisting of a saffron flag instead of the National Flag on the premises of a college in Shivamogga.

The incident is a clear indication that ‘outside forces’ are instigating the students over the issue, he said.

Several students from across the country and foreign countries are pursuing their studies in the coastal belt. Owing to the row over hijab, many will think twice now before coming to the region for educational purposes, he added.

There is a need to check the fear among students and give emphasis to maintaining peace in educational institutions, said the MLC.

The MLC demanded action against those who allegedly demolished a building, compound wall belonging to St Antony Holy Cross Building Committee at Panjimogaru.

There is a need to conduct a thorough investigation into it. People have been residing in the compound for the past 40 years and the MCC had even issued a door number, he said and urged the police to file an FIR based on the complaint.

Action sought

NSUI Dakshina Kannada unit has condemned the indecent behaviour of the protesting students, insulting the flag post and pelting of stones at the college, during a protest over hijab row in Karnataka.

The NSUI members staged a protest in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.

NSUI district president Savad Sullia said the row over hijab and saffron stoles which started in Government PU College in Udupi was spread across the state owing to the instigation of Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat and the college development committee.

With the protest turning violent on several campuses, students were engaged in pelting stones and thereby damaging the public properties, he said.

There is a need to book cases against ‘ABVP goondas’ who were involved in violence, he added.

NSUI state secretary Suhan Alva accused the state government of failing to maintain peace in the state.