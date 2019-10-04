‘Strengthen safety measures in Malpe beach’

The safety measures at Malpe beach should be strengthened to ensure the safety of those visiting the beach, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

“Five life guards have been posted at the beach. Five more lifeguards will be deployed immediately,” DC said while presiding over the Malpe beach Development Committee’s meeting held at DC’s office in Manipal on Friday. He said the lifeguards should also double as green police. They should work 24X7 and remain alert to any emergency. The lifeguards are working under Malpe Police Sub Inspector. Replying to a query, Jagadeesha said the work on increasing the height and width of Ranga Mandira on beach would begin soon.

The DC directed officers to undertake repair works in the toilets, construction of bio-digester and to sort out the problems of parking on the beach.

He said safety measures should be taken in the boats sailing towards St Mary’s Island from Malpe jetty.

“Tenders should be called for operating big boats to the island as proposed in the past,” he added. Jagadeesha warned of legal action to shopkeepers and vendors on the island who misbehaved with the tourists.