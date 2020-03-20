‘Strict action for failing to adhere to steps to contain Covid-19’

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Thursday said stringent legal action would be initiated against those who do not adhere to steps to contain Covid-2019, under Section 14 of Epidemic Act, 1897.

Since February 29, 300 persons had arrived from foreign countries and were self-quarantined in their homes.

Ninteen persons who travelled with the infected persons from Kasargod on the flight had been home quarantined. Anyone who violates the rules will be punished, Jagadeesha warned.

Jagadeesha said whoever organises the weekly market, fairs, festivals and Yakshagana shows would be issued show cause notices.

He was referring to the show cause notice issued to Shiroor gram panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), who had allowed the weekly market to be organised on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner cautioned that any violations would result in severe action by police.

He told mediapersons in DC office that the pressure was being mounted on government for sanctioning a laboratory in KMC, which has all the required arrangements.

He appealed to the public to avoid gatherings and visit to pilgrim centres and tourist spots.

All required measures had been taken to contain the spread of Covid-19. Besides 20-bed wards in the district and taluk government hospitals and KMC-Manipal, the district administration has plans to utilise the new library building as an isolation ward.

This building can accommodate 100 beds. In the first phase 30 beds will be arranged and Rs 30 lakh was released to health department under State Disaster Relief Fund. He said doctors irrespective of private or public will be summoned if there is emergency.

He urged people to make use of a special ambulance for carrying the suspects (Covid-19).

A district-level monitoring committee comprising deputy commissioner, zilla panchayat chief executive officer and superintendent of police had directed the private hospitals to set up one isolation ward with two beds.

People with such symptoms should be rushed to the nearest hospital immediately, he added.