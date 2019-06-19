Student training: Srinivas varsity inks pact with Xlanz

Srinivas University, Mangaluru, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Xlanz India Private Ltd for conducting the Employability Skill Enhancement Programme (ESEP) meant for training students of the college.

Xlanz India is an associate of an US-based company called Venture Soft Global.

After signing the memorandum of understanding, Srinivas University Pro-Chancellor Dr A Srinivas Rao addressed the media and said that under the ESE programme, students will be trained for employability. “The training also helps students to take up competitive examinations like UPSC, SBI-PO, Leading IT companies, BFSI exams and Railways,” he added.

Srinivas University Registrar Dr Anil Kumar said that Srinivas University has adopted various innovative programmes like credit based system, STEAM, ESEP, more practical oriented classes, minor project each semester, IPR Training, patent/copyright/journal publications and industry standard software development as internship projects during the last semester.

“This is to ensure quality education to students of the university. In this connection, the university has signed an MOU with several multi-national companies,” he added.

The University has been offering special job-oriented and research-focused engineering programmes. Super-speciality programmes like BTech in Nanotechnology, BTech in Cyber Security and Forensic Science, industry integrated programmes such as BTech in Cloud Technology and Information Security and BTech in Data Science are also offered.