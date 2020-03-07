Suggestions sought for effective implementation of PCPNDT Act

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has sought suggestions from radiologists to make PC-PNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) effective by addressing all problems faced by radiologists.

He was speaking at the ‘Karavali RADCON 2020’, the 36th annual Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA) conference of the Karnataka chapter, organised by the IRIA DK chapter at TMA Pai Hall in Mangaluru on Saturday.

“Laws should help society at large. When they cause problems to the medical fraternity, then there is a need to find out a viable solution to overcome the problems, while implementing the law effectively for the betterment of society. Remote diagnostics is the new buzzword in the medical devices sector. There is a need to monitor patients from taluks and village hospitals without visiting them, using technology,” said the deputy chief minister.

The state government is committed to extending support to the medical fraternity serving society. Technology in the field of radiology changes at a faster rate and affordable availability of technology has helped society at large. Cost-effective diagnosis and treatment is available only in Karnataka, he felt.

New innovations in the field of medical device is need of the hour. Medical devices and equipment are an essential part of the healthcare delivery. Constant innovation and technological advancement in the field of medical devices is crucial to ensure healthcare facilities for all in the country, said Dr Ashwath Narayan.

Further, he said medical devices are essential for accurate diagnosis, safe and quality treatment.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has decided to establish a centre for excellence, which would serve as a hub for research and invention. “At a time when the country is dependent on import of medical devices, there is ample opportunity to take up research and development, manufacturing and production of devices in the country. The government is ready to give all support for such units. There is a future for product development and innovation in the country. The department of IT and BT offers support in this regard,” he added.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Pro Chancellor Dr H S Ballal stressed the need for improving quality in healthcare facilities. State-of-the art facilities are required in the field of radiology.

The two-day conference is based on themes of Neuro Radiology and Musculoskeletal Radiology. IRIA National President Elect Dr C Amarnath was present.