Supply of muddy water raises health scare

With the CMC supplying muddy and grey colour water to the citizens in various layouts, the public is worried about the risk of contracting water-borne diseases.

The residents of Shankarapura, Dantaramakki, Housing Board, Uppalli, Vijayapura, Christian Colony, Kalidasanagara, Aravindanagara, Basavanahalli, Ramanahalli, Kempanahalli, Hiremagaluru, Kalyanagara, Jyothi Nagara, Pavithra Vana, Gauri Kaluve layouts are supplied with muddy water.

The residents of Jayanagara, Kote, Hosamane Layout, Rameshwara Nagara, Jayanagara, Rameshwara Nagara, Undedasarahalli, Gandhi Nagara and Tippu Nagara are getting grey coloured water.

The repair work on water purification unit at Ramanahalli is in progress. As a result, water from Hirekolale water body is not supplied to Chikkamagaluru. All the layouts in CMC limits are supplied water from Yagachi river.

Though the water is muddy, it has no smell. Owing to the supply of dirty water, the filtration and purifier units in a few houses are filled with mud and are spoiled.

Jayanagara resident Sathish said, “Residents are suffering from dengue, chikungunya and typhoid. We are scared to consume grey coloured water. Rich people purchase mineral water and consume it, while the poor are forced to consume water supplied by the CMC.”

BSP district unit President K T Radhakrishna said, “The government spends crores of rupees to create awareness on health and sanitation. According to doctors, 70% of diseases can be cured by drinking pure water. However, water supplied by the CMC is polluted. We are getting ready to protest against the inactive CMC officials.”

Kalidasanagara resident S S Raju said, “The colour of the water does not change even after filtering at home. We are forced to use the same water for cooking. We purchase 20 litres of mineral water for drinking. In spite of submitting complaints to the CMC, no measures have been taken to supply clean potable water.”

CMC Commissioner K Parameshi said, “Inflow of water to Yagachi had increased following a flood in Malnad area. Water is purified at the purification unit at Housing Board Layout. The issue of muddy and grey colour water will be solved at the earliest.”