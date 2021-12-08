Take all precautionary measures on Covid-19: Kodagu DC

With the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in different parts of the country, there is a need to take all precautionary measures in the district, Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha directed officials.

Chairing a meeting at the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri, he said the surveillance should be strengthened. There is a need to create awareness among the people.

The testing should be increased in the district. Treatment should be commenced immediately after a patient is tested positive. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in the district, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that there is a need to create awareness about the first and second doses of vaccination among all those who are above 18 years.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences administrative board member Dr B C Naveen advised officials to ensure that there is enough stock of medicines and to provide all basic facilities required in the backdrop of the threat of the third wave of Covid-19.

There is a need to create awareness on the Omicron variant of Covid-19. More research should be conducted at the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, he added.

Healthcare facilities in the hospital should be improved. More healthcare facilities should be provided to the poor patients under the Ayushman Arogya Karnataka scheme, which in turn will check the patients from visiting neighbouring districts for treatment, he said.

Dr Naveen said that the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences and doctors from the health and family welfare department should work in coordination.

Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa, Administrator Dr Nanjunde Gowda, Medical Superintendent Dr Manjunath, DHO Dr R Venkatesh and others were present.