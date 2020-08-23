Teacher who set up Maths lab gets national recognition

Yakub Koyyur, a mathematics teacher at Government High School in Nada, in Belthangady taluk, has won the National-level Best Teacher Award for this year.

Known for establishing a maths lab in the school, Yakub made mathematics easy for the students to learn.

Maths World’ laboratory in the school has all modern facilities including projector, display, LED TV, models, tools, garden and EyeRIS interactive devices, to make maths simple for high school students.

Yakub had mobilised the funds to set up the lab through a WhatsApp and Facebook group wherein the school’s old students’ network responded to his idea and pitched in for the funds. 

Inspired by the Nada model, a few high schools in the state have taken suggestions from Yakub and have established the maths labs.

Koyyur is also known for his YouTube videos for students and has posted maths videos to help children across the state in learning mathematics.    

