Teachers stage protest

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 25 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 01:35 ist
Teachers stage a protest in front of the DDPI’s office in Madikeri.

Teachers, under the aegis of State Primary School Teachers' Association, Kodagu unit, held a protest, by wearing black badges in front of the office of Deputy Director of Public Instruction, in Madikeri. 

Association state joint secretary Chethan said that the government has failed to fulfil the demands of the teachers.

"We have been demanding amendments to C and R rules and to transfer teachers to the district which they opt for, at least once in their service. The new pension scheme should be scrapped. If the demands are not met, 3,500 teachers will hold a Bengaluru Chalo movement in the coming days," he said.

The teachers will wear black badges during the school hours, till October 29. Later, they will not update any details about the mid-day meals for students, from October 30 to November 11, as a part of the protest, he added.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy director of the education department, H T Manjunath, on the occasion. 

