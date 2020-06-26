Teaching takes back seat, school faculty sells homemade products

With uncertainty prevailing on the reopening of schools, Ambika Group of Institutions in Puttur has embarked on a new business of making jackfruit chips, laddu and other delicacies for sale.

About 35 staff members (teaching and non-teaching) have joined hands to manufacture homemade products under the brand name 'Shivam' in order to tide over the economic crisis.

"As parents are wary about paying fees for the academic year, the school, including a college under its jurisdiction, started facing a financial crisis. The salaries of teachers were cut by the management. Thus in order to overcome challenges, Shivam was launched," Ambika Vidyalaya president Subrahmanya Nattoja said.

Since June 22, staff had been preparing and packing mouth-watering snacks on the campus. On June 22, jackfruit chips and jack seed laddu were prepared. The management has invested seed capital of Rs 50,000 to get the venture going. The condiments are prepared by adhering to cleanliness norms by wearing a mask, head cover and gloves. The profit earned is being shared among the employees.

"It is to ensure that injustice has not been meted out to those who had trusted us all these years. There are 90 teaching faculties in the institution. Paying the salary is a challenge for us. We have their responsibility. Hence, the home product initiative was started by a team of 35 members," Subrahmanya said.

Teacher Sathish K, who is leading the initiative, said, “Initially, only parents will be our consumers. We will launch an online purchase and home delivery channel soon."

There are nearly 1,200 students pursuing studies in schools and colleges. The institute's hostel has a kitchen that is used for preparing the food. Based on the response, we will scale up the production, he added.

Vice Principal Malathi D said, “Priority has been given for preparing nutritious delicacies. Already jackfruit chips and jack seed laddu have been made.”