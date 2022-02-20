Student drowns in sea

Teenager drowns in sea

  Feb 20 2022
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 22:58 ist
The body of a 19-year-old student of Nitte degree college, who went missing while swimming with his friends on Saturday, was traced near Padubidri-Kadipatna on Sunday.

The drowned victim was identified as the son of Raghu Devadiga. Dhanush, along with two of his friends, had gone swimming on Saturday.

However, due to strong currents, all the three boys were washed away.

Local swimmers succeeded in rescuing two boys but failed to trace Dhanush.

The body of Dhanush after the post mortem formalities was handed over to his family.

