For the solar eclipse on December 26, the darshana timings have been revised at Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple, Dharmasthala.

The devotees can have darshana of the deity after 12 noon. Tulabhara, Abhisheka and other sevas, however, will not be held on the occasion.

The solar eclipse will be from 8.05 am to 11.04 am, said a release.