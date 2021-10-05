Tension erupts during welcome arch inauguration

The welcome arch at Mallikarjuna Colony in Garaganduru A ward near Suntikoppa was inaugurated by Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan recently.

The MLA also inaugurated a new concrete road in the colony, built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Haraduru Gram Panchayat president B D Padmanabha, secretary Navya, members Subbaiah, Usha, Ramesh, Bojamma, Abdul Salam, Kusuma, Mustafa and Suntikoppa PDO Venugopal were present.

Situation turns tense

Soon after the inauguration of the welcome arch of Mallikarjuna Colony, a local resident, Niyaz, opposed the name ‘colony’ and urged authorities to rename it as ‘Nagara’.

The arch should be painted in white colour instead of yellow, he said.

The incident resulted in a clash between two groups. A Hindu youth was assaulted when he was returning after the programme.

A complaint in this connection was registered in Suntikoppa police station.

Later, both the parties were summoned to the police station and in the presence of leaders of both communities, the youth were told to maintain peace and order.

Stone pelting allegation

Some miscreants have been alleged of trying to assault a Hindu leader when he was returning from Chamundeshwari Temple in Mallikarjuna Colony.

According to a complaint, the miscreants blocked the car of the leader by placing wooden pieces in front of the vehicle and tried to assault him.

Also, stones were pelted at a car belonging to a Hindu leader from Madapura.

A heated debate took place between the police and the leaders of Hindu outfits when the latter urged them to arrest the miscreants.

A case has been registered in the Suntikoppa police station.

CPI Mahesh said that complaints have been received from both parties.

Legal action will be initiated after an investigation, he added.