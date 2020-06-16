Throat swab of SSLC student sent for testing again

The throat swab sample of an SSLC student (P 6120) from K Dasarahalli in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru has once again been sent for testing, said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi.

The boy was tested positive for Covid-19 on June 11.

The minister said, “Swab samples of all 55 primary contacts of P 6120 have tested negative. The boy’s sample tested using the TrueNAT machine at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru has come negative. The samples have been once again sent for testing.”

The report is awaited. It may be recalled that a doctor from Mudigere and a pregnant woman from Tarikere who tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative after the swab samples were tested again.