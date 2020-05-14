Tiger spotted on Hunsur–Gonikoppa highway

A tiger was spotted near an elephant trench on Hunsur - Gonikoppa inter-state highway. The photograph of the tiger sitting near the trench has gone viral on social media. The photo was clicked by a passenger.

Wild animals such as tiger and bisons are frequently found on the state-highway as there are fewer vehicles on the stretch.

Mattigodu Wildlife Division RFO Shivananda Lingani said that the tiger was found in Hunsur Wildlife Division. However, capturing photographs of wild animals and circulating them on social networking sites is against the wildlife protection act.

Tiger appears in plantation

In another incident, a tiger was spotted in a coffee plantation in Nalluru village of Southern Kodagu. Labourers working in the plantation belonging to Pucchimada Lala, were terrified at the sight of the big cat on Thursday morning.

Many cattle have been killed by tigers in the region. Forest department officials have conducted a spot inspection.