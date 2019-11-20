Track and field championship to be held in December

Ashwini Sports Foundation, Karumbaiah Academy for Learning and Sports (KALS) and Kodagu Athletic Association will jointly organise a district-level track and field championship event for boys and girls at KALS ground in Kaikeri on December 2 and 3, said Ashwini Sports Foundation Director Ashwini Nachappa.

Launching the banner of the Championship and Masters’ Cup, she said that boys and girls between 12 and 18 can take part. Race, shotput, long jump, discus throw, high jump and relay events will be held under various age categories.

Stressing on the need for the budding sportspersons to have an experience on tracks in the primary level, she said that Ashwini Sports Foundation will encourage budding talents by providing training.

DDPI P S Machado has been supporting the foundation, added Ashwini Nachappa.

She further said that Karumbaiah Memorial Masters’ Cup will be held for hockey, in the grounds of Karnataka Public School in Ponnampet, on December 5 and 7.

Eight invited teams will take part in the school level tournament, she added.

Trainer Chethan was present. For more details, contact: 08274 279456-57.