Trains to be partially cancelled, regulated from today

Several trains running through Mangaluru railway station will be cancelled, partially cancelled, short-terminated or regulated between February 19 and 28 owing to line block to facilitate non-interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur railway station of Palakkad division.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd said Train Nos 22636/22638 Mangaluru-Madgaon-Mangaluru Intercity Express will be cancelled on February 28.

Train No 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express will be short-terminated at Surathkal and partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction till February 27. Its pairing train, Train No 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express will start from Surathkal instead of Mangaluru Junction from February 19 to 28.

Train No 70105/70106 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon DEMU (except Sunday) will be short-terminated at Thokur and start its journey from Thokur from February 20 to 28.

Train No 22149 Ernakulam-Pune bi-weekly Express has been rescheduled to leave Ernakulam at 6.15 am, an hour late, on February 28.

Train No 12620 Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express, Train No 12432 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram, and Train No 16311 Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express (journey commencing on February 19) will be regulated between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction for 15 to 30 minutes.

Train No 12620 Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express and Train No 22475 Hissar-Coimbatore AC Express, (February 20) will be regulated for 15 and 30 minutes at Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte, respectively.

Train No 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express (February 21 and 24) will be regulated at Mangaluru Junction for 120 and 90 minutes respectively.

Train No 12432 . Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express (February 23, 25 and 26) will be regulated for 15, 25, and 15 minutes respectively, at Jokatte.

Train Number 22149 Ernakulam-Pune Express (bi-weekly) on February 28 will be regulated at Mangaluru Junction for 30 minutes.

Train No 22629 Dadar-Tirunelveli Express (February 27) will be regulated at Jokatte for 90 minutes. Train No 16333 Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram Express (February 27) would be regulated for 30 minutes at Jokatte.