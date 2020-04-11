Two arrested for selling fake 'lockdown' passes

The police arrested two persons engaged in selling fake passes to be used during the lockdown.
The arrested are the residents of Dantaramakki. The police have seized scanner, printer, computer, mobile phones, seven fake passes from the possession of the accused. The arrested had sold six fake passes for Rs 500 each. The police had seized a car for using this fake pass.
Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?
Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi
Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations
African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown
WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again
Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus
COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms