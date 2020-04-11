Two arrested for selling fake 'lockdown' passes

Two arrested for selling fake 'lockdown' passes

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:04 ist

The police arrested two persons engaged in selling fake passes to be used during the lockdown.

The arrested are the residents of Dantaramakki. The police have seized scanner, printer, computer, mobile phones, seven fake passes from the possession of the accused. The arrested had sold six fake passes for Rs 500 each. The police had seized a car for using this fake pass.

 

