Two-day dog show gets good response in Mangaluru

Dachshund, Bull Dog, Doberman, Golden Retriever, Bull Terrier, Beagle, Pug, Rottweiler, Mudhol and other breeds of dogs stole the show during the two-day dog show, organised by Karavali Canine Club, at Nehru Maidan in the city which culminated on Sunday.

Proud dog owners, not only from across the state but also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa, participated with their beloved canine companions in the show.

Vivek Lajapathy, owner of Green Field Canals in Ooty (Tamil Nadu), had brought along his seven German Shepherds to the competition.

Three of them had won trophies during the Saturday’s event, he said. Lajapathy is a proud owner of 60 dogs of various breeds, including Doberman, Labrador, Beagles and Rottweilers, at his estate in Ooty.

Vivek said he has been nurturing his hobby for the past 35 years and mentioned that he was inspired from his father, who was also a dog lover. “Dog rearing is a commitment,” he said. Vivek’s dogs have been taking part in various competitions and winning prizes in events countrywide.

“Ooty is the capital for German Shepherds in India as the weather there is the most compatible for them. To make the dogs bear the climate in the coastal region, a special van with AC is arranged for them’’, he said.

Anchal from Bengaluru brought Chihuahua, one of the smallest variety of dogs, which is of Mexican origin. This is the second time I am participating in the show, she said.

Sagar, a Professor in Chemical Engineering from M S Ramaiah College in Bengaluru, said it was the fifth time he was participating in the dog show in Mangaluru. His dog has been an International Champion in the past. He is planning to take the dog to a similar championship to be held in Chennai in the near future, he said.

Satish, also from Tamil Nadu, said that this was the first time he had brought his dog for the participation in Karavali Canine Club’s dog show. “It has been a new atmosphere for me,” he said and added that the meticulous arrangements and the fair judgement, impressed him a lot.

Karavali Canine Club Joint Secretary Vishwanath B Kamath told DH that there was an overwhelming response to the competition, with the participation of 305 dogs. The first day was reserved for specialty shows, where dogs of Rottweiler, Golden Retriever and German Shepherd breeds took part.

The second day was an open event and was meant for all the breeds, he added.