Two injured in elephant attack

A lone tusker attacked and injured two persons while riding on a scooter, at the main road in Karekoppa village in the limits of Yadavanadu reserve forest on Tuesday night.

Krishna and Kushal, residents of Kenchammana Bane, are the injured. Krishna has sustained a fracture on the leg, while Kushal has suffered serious injuries on his head.

The duo were traveling towards their home at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday. The lone tusker which was on the road attacked the duo and damaged the scooter.

The local residents rushed the injured to the government hospital in Madikeri. Both are out of danger, according to the officials.