Two injured in elephant attack

Two injured in elephant attack

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • May 13 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 22:10 ist

A lone tusker attacked and injured two persons while riding on a scooter, at the main road in Karekoppa village in the limits of Yadavanadu reserve forest on Tuesday night.

Krishna and Kushal, residents of Kenchammana Bane, are the injured. Krishna has sustained a fracture on the leg, while Kushal has suffered serious injuries on his head.

The duo were traveling towards their home at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday. The lone tusker which was on the road attacked the duo and damaged the scooter.

The local residents rushed the injured to the government hospital in Madikeri. Both are out of danger, according to the officials.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Lone
tusker
attacked

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 