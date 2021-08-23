Two students from Kodagu selected for NCSC

Two young scientists from Kodagu have been selected for the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC).

National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) and Rajya Vijnana Parishat had organised the 28th National Children's Science Convention.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the convention was organised on virtual mode.

The selected students are C S Raghuvamshi and K K Mahin from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya, said convention district coordinator G Sriharsha.

In the state-level junior-level competition held under the theme 'science for sustainable living', C S Raghuvamshi and team member N R Samanyu had presented a scientific paper on Shola forest in Kodagu. They prepared their study under the guidance of teacher M S Shruthi.

In the senior category, K K Mahin and team member Purab Ponnappa had prepared a scientific paper on 'chemical insecticide is boon or bane' under the guidance of teacher M Lohith Changappa.

Accordingly, Raghuvamshi and Mohin have been selected for the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC), said Vijnana Parishat programme organiser T G Premkumar.

The state-level competition was held at Vijnana Bhavan in Bengaluru. Senior scientist Dr V K Athre Adamya and Adamya Chetana managing trustee Tejaswini Ananth Kumar felicitated the young scientists.

C S Raghuvamshi is the son of civil engineer C R Shivashankar and teacher P Sandhya while K K Mahin is the son of businessman Krishna Mohan and Sridevi.

Team members Samanyu is the son of artists Ram Gautham and Aruna, while Purab Ponnappa is the son of Mathanda Bab Devaiah and Ponnamma.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the competition was held on virtual mode. For the state-level contest, 10 junior scientists were selected from Kodagu.

The science Congress is organised to instil scientific temperament and develop creativity in children.